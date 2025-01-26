Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Leaders' Republic Day Absence

The BJP attacked Congress leaders for missing the Republic Day parade, suggesting it reflects their lack of commitment to national and democratic values. BJP's Amit Malviya specifically questioned the absence of key Congress figures, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, from the important national event.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at the Congress party after key leaders were absent from the Republic Day parade.

In a social media post, BJP's IT department head, Amit Malviya, criticized the absence of prominent Congress figures, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, from the event.

Malviya alleged their absence reflects a disregard for national and democratic values, igniting a political tirade between the parties.

