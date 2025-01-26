BJP Criticizes Congress Leaders' Republic Day Absence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at the Congress party after key leaders were absent from the Republic Day parade.

In a social media post, BJP's IT department head, Amit Malviya, criticized the absence of prominent Congress figures, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, from the event.

Malviya alleged their absence reflects a disregard for national and democratic values, igniting a political tirade between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)