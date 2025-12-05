Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's 'Monopoly Model' Amid IndiGo Fiasco
Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP-led Centre's monopoly model of causing the IndiGo flight cancellations, emphasizing the need for fair competition in India. Congress leaders criticize the government for reducing a competitive industry to two players, pushing corporate interests over passenger welfare.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP-led central government of fostering a 'monopoly model' that led to the recent disruptions in IndiGo flights. With more than 950 flight cancellations in two days, passengers are left helpless, he stated, urging for fair competition across sectors.
Gandhi stressed that the country should not succumb to 'match-fixing monopolies'. Echoing this sentiment, Congress members highlighted that two companies dominate 92% of the Indian airline market, prioritizing profit over customer service. The aviation issues are blamed on government's alliance with big businesses, which narrows options for Indians traveling by air.
IndiGo, facing challenges from planning lapses, said full stabilization would occur by 2026. An aviation ministerial review criticized IndiGo's execution of flight duty norms, hinting at systemic failures and the need for immediate reforms to prevent future crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
