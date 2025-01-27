Pakistan Reaffirms One-China Policy Amidst US Visit Controversy

Pakistan has firmly rejected allegations surrounding its Interior Minister's purported attendance at an anti-China event in the United States. The Foreign Office labeled such reports as 'baseless propaganda'.

The controversy arose from social media posts and media reports suggesting Minister Mohsin Naqvi participated in an event hosted by a lobbying group opposing the Chinese Communist Party during his recent US visit.

In response, Naqvi clarified in Houston that he attended no anti-Chinese events and described the reports as an unfounded connection made to Gunster Strategies Worldwide's event. Despite recent tensions from attacks on Chinese nationals, Pakistan maintains its One-China policy, emphasizing its strategic partnership with Beijing.

