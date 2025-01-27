Left Menu

Pakistan Reaffirms One-China Policy Amidst US Visit Controversy

Pakistan has dismissed claims of its Interior Minister's participation in an alleged anti-China event in the US. The Foreign Office reiterated its commitment to the One-China policy, describing China as a strategic partner. Pakistan-China ties, though currently stressed, remain a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Updated: 27-01-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has firmly rejected allegations surrounding its Interior Minister's purported attendance at an anti-China event in the United States. The Foreign Office labeled such reports as 'baseless propaganda'.

The controversy arose from social media posts and media reports suggesting Minister Mohsin Naqvi participated in an event hosted by a lobbying group opposing the Chinese Communist Party during his recent US visit.

In response, Naqvi clarified in Houston that he attended no anti-Chinese events and described the reports as an unfounded connection made to Gunster Strategies Worldwide's event. Despite recent tensions from attacks on Chinese nationals, Pakistan maintains its One-China policy, emphasizing its strategic partnership with Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

