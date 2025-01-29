Poison Allegations Stir Political Storm: BJP vs AAP Over Yamuna Controversy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah refuted allegations by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who claimed the Haryana government mixed poison in the Yamuna River. In a heated exchange, Shah challenged Kejriwal to present evidence, as Delhi Jal Board's CEO labeled the accusations misleading. Elections for the Delhi Assembly are imminent.
The political arena in Delhi is heating up as Union Home Minister Amit Shah rebutted accusations made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal had alleged that the Haryana government, led by the BJP, deliberately mixed poison into the Yamuna River, a claim Shah dared Kejriwal to substantiate with official reports.
The controversy gained momentum when Shah, during an address in the Kalkaji constituency, challenged the integrity of Kejriwal's statements. The Delhi Jal Board's CEO, Shilpa Shinde, countersigned Shah's stance by labeling Kejriwal's claims as factually baseless, further accusing AAP of fearmongering among Delhi residents.
With the Delhi Assembly elections around the corner, Amit Shah urged voters to reject both AAP and Congress, advocating for BJP's leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The election, slated for February 5, could potentially swing voter sentiment amidst allegations and promises of development.
