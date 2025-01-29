Left Menu

Poison Allegations Stir Political Storm: BJP vs AAP Over Yamuna Controversy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah refuted allegations by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who claimed the Haryana government mixed poison in the Yamuna River. In a heated exchange, Shah challenged Kejriwal to present evidence, as Delhi Jal Board's CEO labeled the accusations misleading. Elections for the Delhi Assembly are imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:08 IST
Poison Allegations Stir Political Storm: BJP vs AAP Over Yamuna Controversy
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The political arena in Delhi is heating up as Union Home Minister Amit Shah rebutted accusations made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal had alleged that the Haryana government, led by the BJP, deliberately mixed poison into the Yamuna River, a claim Shah dared Kejriwal to substantiate with official reports.

The controversy gained momentum when Shah, during an address in the Kalkaji constituency, challenged the integrity of Kejriwal's statements. The Delhi Jal Board's CEO, Shilpa Shinde, countersigned Shah's stance by labeling Kejriwal's claims as factually baseless, further accusing AAP of fearmongering among Delhi residents.

With the Delhi Assembly elections around the corner, Amit Shah urged voters to reject both AAP and Congress, advocating for BJP's leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The election, slated for February 5, could potentially swing voter sentiment amidst allegations and promises of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025