Security Shake-Up: Milley Under Scrutiny

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will announce the revocation of security clearance for retired Army General Mark Milley, according to Fox News.

The decision also includes the withdrawal of Milley's personal security detail, raising questions within military circles.

Additionally, Hegseth has ordered a review into whether Milley should be demoted in retirement for actions perceived to breach the chain of command.

(With inputs from agencies.)