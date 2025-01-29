Security Shake-Up: Milley Under Scrutiny
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has decided to revoke security clearance and personal protection for retired General Mark Milley. An investigation is set to determine if Milley should lose a star for allegedly undermining the chain of command.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 03:54 IST
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will announce the revocation of security clearance for retired Army General Mark Milley, according to Fox News.
The decision also includes the withdrawal of Milley's personal security detail, raising questions within military circles.
Additionally, Hegseth has ordered a review into whether Milley should be demoted in retirement for actions perceived to breach the chain of command.
(With inputs from agencies.)
