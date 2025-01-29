U.S. Defense Secretary Revokes Mark Milley's Security Clearance Amid Inquiry

In a startling move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has revoked the security clearance of retired Army General Mark Milley. The decision, officially communicated by a Pentagon spokesperson, signals a deeper look into Milley's conduct following his military tenure.

An inquiry led by the Department of Defense's Office of Inspector General will assess whether Milley's military grade requires reevaluation. Joe Kasper, the Defense Department Chief of Staff, called the potential undermining of the chain of command 'corrosive to our national security.'

This development follows Milley's pardon from criminal prosecutions by former President Biden, with whom Milley expressed gratitude. Notably, the issue gained attention with former President Trump's stark disapproval and Fox News' reporting on Milley's portrayal at the Pentagon.

(With inputs from agencies.)