U.S. Defense Secretary Revokes Mark Milley's Security Clearance Amid Inquiry
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rescinds retired General Mark Milley's security clearance, sparking a Department of Defense inquiry into his conduct. The move follows Milley's pardon by former President Biden, as questions over Milley's military actions and past controversy with President Trump resurface.
In a startling move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has revoked the security clearance of retired Army General Mark Milley. The decision, officially communicated by a Pentagon spokesperson, signals a deeper look into Milley's conduct following his military tenure.
An inquiry led by the Department of Defense's Office of Inspector General will assess whether Milley's military grade requires reevaluation. Joe Kasper, the Defense Department Chief of Staff, called the potential undermining of the chain of command 'corrosive to our national security.'
This development follows Milley's pardon from criminal prosecutions by former President Biden, with whom Milley expressed gratitude. Notably, the issue gained attention with former President Trump's stark disapproval and Fox News' reporting on Milley's portrayal at the Pentagon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Nominee: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Path Amidst Culture Wars
Hegseth's Controversial Pentagon Plans Unveiled
Controversy Surrounds Trump's Pentagon Pick
Tragic Incident Spurs HRTC Inquiry into Allegations of Misconduct
Contentious Confirmation: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Nomination Sparks Heated Debate