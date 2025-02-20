Left Menu

Normalcy Resumes at KIIT Amid Inquiry into Tragic Student Suicide

Normalcy is returning to KIIT after the alleged suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepalese student. Protests erupted, leading to the suspension of many Nepalese students. Police have arrested and are investigating a student allegedly involved in the case. Classes resumed with increased security, and the Odisha government is probing the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:58 IST
Normalcy is slowly returning to Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) following the tragic alleged suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepalese student. On Thursday, a large number of students attended classes amid heightened security.

The unrest began after Lamsal allegedly hanged herself, sparking protests that led to the suspension of around 1,000 Nepalese students. The police have arrested a 21-year-old student on charges of abetting the suicide, and are currently interrogating him during a three-day remand.

The authorities, under scrutiny from both the state and national government, have requested Nepalese students to return after issuing an apology. Meanwhile, an investigation committee has been set up to look into the circumstances of the suicide and the subsequent administrative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

