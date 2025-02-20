Normalcy Resumes at KIIT Amid Inquiry into Tragic Student Suicide

Normalcy is slowly returning to Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) following the tragic alleged suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepalese student. On Thursday, a large number of students attended classes amid heightened security.

The unrest began after Lamsal allegedly hanged herself, sparking protests that led to the suspension of around 1,000 Nepalese students. The police have arrested a 21-year-old student on charges of abetting the suicide, and are currently interrogating him during a three-day remand.

The authorities, under scrutiny from both the state and national government, have requested Nepalese students to return after issuing an apology. Meanwhile, an investigation committee has been set up to look into the circumstances of the suicide and the subsequent administrative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)