Congress Unveils Ambitious Delhi Manifesto with Focus on Inclusivity and Welfare

The Congress party has launched a detailed election manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections, highlighting plans like caste census, financial grants for women, and enhancements in health and education. Key promises include infrastructure developments, empowerment initiatives, and new policies to foster community welfare and environmental restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:29 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Wednesday announced its comprehensive election manifesto ahead of the Delhi polls, with a strong emphasis on community welfare and inclusive policies.

Key promises in the manifesto include conducting a caste census, introducing a new ministry for Purvanchalis, and offering a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women. The party also seeks to provide free electricity up to 300 units and LPG cylinders at Rs 500. Free healthcare insurance worth up to Rs 25 lakh and free ration kits are also on the agenda.

Congress aims to improve youth employment with financial assistance and launch 100 Indira canteens for affordable meals. Environmental restoration efforts, such as removing Yamuna encroachments and setting up green police stations, are highlighted alongside commitments to establish new sports facilities and revamp educational policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

