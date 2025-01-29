Congress Unveils Ambitious Delhi Manifesto with Focus on Inclusivity and Welfare

The Congress party on Wednesday announced its comprehensive election manifesto ahead of the Delhi polls, with a strong emphasis on community welfare and inclusive policies.

Key promises in the manifesto include conducting a caste census, introducing a new ministry for Purvanchalis, and offering a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women. The party also seeks to provide free electricity up to 300 units and LPG cylinders at Rs 500. Free healthcare insurance worth up to Rs 25 lakh and free ration kits are also on the agenda.

Congress aims to improve youth employment with financial assistance and launch 100 Indira canteens for affordable meals. Environmental restoration efforts, such as removing Yamuna encroachments and setting up green police stations, are highlighted alongside commitments to establish new sports facilities and revamp educational policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)