Breaking Boundaries: Merz's Controversial Move on Migration Policy

In a bold political maneuver, Friedrich Merz, head of Germany's CDU/CSU conservative bloc, has stirred controversy by seeking support from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to enforce stricter migration policies. His proposal comes amidst heightened public attention following a violent incident involving an Afghan asylum seeker.

Merz presented two motions in parliament for increased security and border closures to curb irregular migration. With Germany's Chancellor Scholz and other mainstream parties opposing the motions, Merz must rely on AfD's backing, defying a long-standing consensus among German democrats against aligning with the far-right.

The proposed policies have sparked a heated debate, with Merz facing criticism for breaking political alliances and risking legitimizing the AfD. As Germany's national election looms, this development threatens to reshape the political dynamics among centrist conservatives and extremist factions.

