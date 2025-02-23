Left Menu

AfD's Political Surge: A New Chapter in German Politics

Alternative for Germany (AfD) is poised for significant success in Germany's national election, marking the strongest performance for a far-right party since World War II. Despite mainstream resistance, AfD's rise highlights shifting debates on migration, fossil fuels, and national identity, gaining international attention and support from figures like Elon Musk and Viktor Orban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:47 IST
  • Germany

Alternative for Germany (AfD) is on track for unprecedented success in the upcoming national election, indicating a notable shift in the country's political landscape. The far-right party has positioned itself as a formidable force despite being shunned by mainstream factions.

Founded in 2013, the party capitalized on public discontent over the eurozone debt crisis and later, Germany's open-border policy during the 2015 migrant crisis. Over the years, AfD broadened its platform to critique policies on energy transition, COVID-19 measures, and German support for Ukraine, further solidifying its base.

AfD's radical rhetoric has found resonance internationally, receiving endorsement from high-profile figures like Elon Musk and aligning with other European far-right movements. With a stronghold in eastern Germany, the party continues to challenge the status quo, advocating for controversial policies including 'remigration' and the reintroduction of a national currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

