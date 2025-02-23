AfD's Political Surge: A New Chapter in German Politics

Alternative for Germany (AfD) is on track for unprecedented success in the upcoming national election, indicating a notable shift in the country's political landscape. The far-right party has positioned itself as a formidable force despite being shunned by mainstream factions.

Founded in 2013, the party capitalized on public discontent over the eurozone debt crisis and later, Germany's open-border policy during the 2015 migrant crisis. Over the years, AfD broadened its platform to critique policies on energy transition, COVID-19 measures, and German support for Ukraine, further solidifying its base.

AfD's radical rhetoric has found resonance internationally, receiving endorsement from high-profile figures like Elon Musk and aligning with other European far-right movements. With a stronghold in eastern Germany, the party continues to challenge the status quo, advocating for controversial policies including 'remigration' and the reintroduction of a national currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)