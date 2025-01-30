Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes Haryana CM Over Yamuna Water Stunt
AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar criticized Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for pretending to drink Yamuna water amidst pollution allegations. Tensions rise as accusations fly between political rivals. Saini defends his actions as proof of clean water, while Kakkar demands accountability for pollution levels.
In a pointed critique, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar on Thursday accused Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of faking a gesture intended to demonstrate the cleanliness of the Yamuna River. Saini, who had taken a sip of the river's water to rebut allegations of pollution by Arvind Kejriwal, was said to have spit the water out immediately.
The controversy erupted following accusations from former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal that the Haryana government had 'poisoned' water routes to Delhi, ostensibly jeopardizing the health of its residents. Saini dismissed the allegations as fearmongering for political leverage and reiterated his government's commitment to water safety.
The narrative took another twist with the discovery of a vehicle, loaded with AAP pamphlets and liquor bottles, near Punjab Bhawan. Kakkar alleged that the car, falsely identified with a Punjab registration, belonged to a BJP worker from Maharashtra. The Punjab government has denied any connections to the vehicle, stating the number plate was fraudulent.
