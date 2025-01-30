Crisis in Goma: M23's Quest to Govern
The M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have taken control of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and are intent on governing the city. They aim to restore order, reopen borders, and provide essential services. With a history of conflict, M23's governance in Goma will determine their future influence in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:10 IST
M23 rebels have seized control of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, challenging the existing government by aiming to provide governance and order in the city.
Services like power and mobile data have been restored, and the border with Rwanda reopened as M23 rallies support from local residents.
Success in Goma could allow M23 to expand further, but criticisms of human rights abuses and regional tensions persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M23
- Goma
- Rwanda
- conflict
- Congo
- insurgency
- rebel
- govenrment
- Rubaya
- minerals
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uncle Covid: The Surreal Symbol of Rebellion in Iquitos
Congo's Crackdown: Chinese Nationals Sentenced for Illegal Mining
Major Naxalite Arrests in Chhattisgarh: A Blow to Insurgency
Tragedy in Eastern Congo: Extremist Attacks by IS-linked Rebels
Rebel Akali Leader Seeks Clarity from Akal Takht on Membership Drive