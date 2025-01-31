BJP Leader NV Subhash Criticizes Telangana Schemes, Asserts Party's Election Readiness

In a bold statement, BJP leader NV Subhash declared on Thursday that the party is poised and ready for the forthcoming MLC and local body elections. Subhash emphasized that the BJP stands as the frontrunner ahead of other political parties.

He highlighted the party's readiness by pointing out that candidates for MLC elections were announced even before the official notification, coupled with strategic review meetings for the local body elections. This readiness, Subhash argued, clearly positions the BJP as a leader in the electoral race.

Moreover, Subhash sharply criticized the pre-election initiatives of the Telangana government, dismissing them as failed ventures due to financial impracticalities. He cited Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar's assertion that the schemes were financially unviable. He accused the BRS party of exacerbating Telangana's financial woes and suggested Congress has similarly avoided accountability by making excuses to exclude beneficiaries.

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the MLC elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for February 27, with counting on March 3. The nomination deadline is February 10, and withdrawals by February 13. The Model Code of Conduct is now effective in concerned constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)