Controversial Cabinet Choices: The Trump Administration's Confirmations Stir Senate Unrest

President Donald Trump's latest cabinet nominees, namely Robert F Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Kash Patel, brought unusual fervor to Senate confirmation hearings on Thursday. These sessions, marked by conspiracy theories and secret meetings, have amplified political tensions within the GOP.

The nominees faced intense scrutiny over their controversial backgrounds and previous public statements. Demonstrating a divided political climate, the confirmations are critical as Republicans hold a narrow Senate majority.

The confirmation of these figures has also provoked a public backlash against recent policy reversals, further challenging the unity within the party and raising questions over adherence to scientific and strategic standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)