Colombia's Call: Petro Urges Return Amid U.S. Immigration Tensions

President Gustavo Petro of Colombia is urging Colombians working illegally in the United States to return home. Petro's call follows a conflict with former U.S. President Donald Trump over deportations. Petro offers loans for returning Colombians to start businesses, aiming to enhance social wealth domestically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:23 IST
In a bold call to action, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro urged compatriots working illegally in the United States to return home, seeking to strengthen the nation's social wealth. This plea comes amid a heated diplomatic dispute with former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding immigration policies.

Petro's initiative includes government-backed loans for those returning to Colombia, offering a chance to rebuild their lives through entrepreneurial pursuits. The president's message emphasizes building a self-sustaining economy and enhancing community wealth within Colombia's borders.

The tension between Petro and the Trump administration erupted after Petro criticized the U.S. for its deportation methods, leading to a temporary diplomatic standoff. Despite reaching a truce to prevent economic disruption, the debate shed light on the sensitive nature of international immigration dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

