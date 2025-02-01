Justice Department Upheaval: Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Staff Cuts

The Justice Department, under President Donald Trump's administration, is experiencing a significant reorganization following sweeping staff cuts. According to confidential sources and documents viewed by Reuters, these cuts could lead to hundreds of FBI agents being dismissed, sparking rare criticism from the FBI Agents Association.

This move is part of the administration's effort to overhaul the U.S. criminal justice system, which includes halting civil rights and environmental litigation and considering criminal investigations into state and local officials opposing Trump's hardline immigration policies. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove has instructed federal prosecutors to list all personnel involved in the Capitol attack investigation, the largest probe in Justice Department history.

The FBI, traditionally known for its political independence, now faces potential vulnerabilities in counterterrorism and cybersecurity. Notably, senior officials in major cities have been told to resign or face termination. The situation raises concerns about the bureau's future effectiveness and the potential for political retribution within law enforcement.

