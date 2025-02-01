Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup: Peru’s Economy Ministry Welcomes Salardi

Peru's Economy Minister, Jose Arista, resigned on Friday. President Dina Boluarte appointed Jose Salardi, former president of Proinversion, to succeed Arista. Salardi's appointment aims to bolster private investment in Peru's economy.

Updated: 01-02-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 08:58 IST
  • Peru

Peru's Economy Ministry experienced a significant change on Friday as Minister Jose Arista resigned from his position. The government announced his departure late in the evening.

In response, President Dina Boluarte swiftly appointed Jose Salardi as the new Minister of Economy. Salardi is known for his previous leadership role at Proinversion, an entity dedicated to fostering private sector investments within Peru.

This appointment is seen as a strategic move to stimulate and enhance private investment flows into the country, as economic growth remains a key priority for the administration.

