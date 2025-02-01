Congress Calls for GST Reform Ahead of Union Budget Presentation

As the Union Budget presentation looms, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has highlighted the necessity for fundamental reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Speaking to ANI, Ramesh emphasized the importance of observing whether the forthcoming budget offers investors any respite from "tax terrorism."

Ramesh articulated the dual nature of the budget, categorizing it into intent and content. He expressed skepticism about substantial announcements, citing the current economic state and the pressing need to stimulate private investment. He underscored the potential for tax relief for the middle class and the pressing need for GST reforms.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Hibi Eden of Kerala voiced hopes that tax policies would address challenges faced by ordinary citizens and small traders. Eden advocated for increased allocations to MNREGA and emphasized attention to education and health sectors. He reiterated the longstanding demand for improved compensation for anganwadi workers, urging for fairer treatment of southern states including Kerala.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil her 8th consecutive budget in the Lok Sabha today. Her speech will reveal the government's fiscal policies, planned expenditures, and proposed tax reforms. Prior to the presentation, Sitharaman, alongside Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a gesture wishing good luck, President Murmu performed the customary 'dahi-chini' ritual with the Finance Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)