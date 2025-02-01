India's Ambitious Plans Unveiled in Union Budget 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled an ambitious Union Budget for 2025, highlighting the next five years as a unique opportunity for inclusive growth. The focus is on balanced regional development and leveraging India's strong global track record from the past decade.

Emphasizing the Indian economy as the fastest-growing among major economies, Sitharaman revealed measures targeting pivotal areas: the underprivileged, youth, farmers, and women. The budget proposes comprehensive reforms across ten sectors.

A notable announcement was the Nuclear Energy Mission aimed at transitioning India towards clean energy. Plans include legislative amendments to facilitate private sector involvement, a Rs20,000 crore investment in Small Modular Reactors, and the goal of developing 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047.

