India's Ambitious Plans Unveiled in Union Budget 2025
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines a visionary Union Budget for 2025, emphasizing a unique opportunity for inclusive growth across regions. Key initiatives include a Nuclear Energy Mission and structural reforms to bolster economic, social, and industrial progress, with a significant focus on the poor, youth, farmers, and women.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled an ambitious Union Budget for 2025, highlighting the next five years as a unique opportunity for inclusive growth. The focus is on balanced regional development and leveraging India's strong global track record from the past decade.
Emphasizing the Indian economy as the fastest-growing among major economies, Sitharaman revealed measures targeting pivotal areas: the underprivileged, youth, farmers, and women. The budget proposes comprehensive reforms across ten sectors.
A notable announcement was the Nuclear Energy Mission aimed at transitioning India towards clean energy. Plans include legislative amendments to facilitate private sector involvement, a Rs20,000 crore investment in Small Modular Reactors, and the goal of developing 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047.
