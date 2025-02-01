Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: A Game-Changer or a Missed Opportunity?

The BJP in Kerala has praised the Union Budget 2024-25 as a 'game-changer', particularly for middle-class tax relief, while Congress and CPI(M) MPs have expressed disappointment, citing favoritism towards certain states and lack of clarity in fund allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kerala BJP lauded the Union Budget 2024-25 as a 'game-changer', highlighting it as a significant financial relief for the middle class, exempting tax on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh. BJP state president K Surendran declared it a transformative step under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's leadership.

Conversely, Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan acknowledged the tax exemptions but deemed the rest of the budget 'disappointing'. He critiqued its lack of clarity on state fund allocations and alleged favoritism towards Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, attributing this to the strategic needs of the BJP-led government.

Similarly, CPI(M) MP John Brittas showed dissatisfaction, emphasizing the overlooking of Kerala and questioning the government's impact on only a minority of taxpayers. As elections loom, the budget's implications for state politics and middle-class voters remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

