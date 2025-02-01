Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Horst Koehler

Horst Koehler, former German president and key global policymaker, passed away at 81. Known for his focus on Africa and economic expertise, Koehler was an influential figure in Germany's transition post-communism, and a popular leader despite controversies. He championed globalization and economic awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:16 IST
Horst Koehler, who served as Germany's president from 2004 to 2010, passed away on Saturday at age 81 after a short illness. Koehler, a global policymaker especially invested in Africa, was lauded for his leadership and economic insight. Germany's federal presidential office confirmed his death in a statement.

Koehler, born in 1943 during the Nazi occupation of Poland, spent his early life in refugee camps before his family settled in Ludwigsburg, Baden-Wuerttemberg. As a member of the Christian Democrats, he became deputy finance minister under Helmut Kohl, playing a pivotal role in the economic integration of Germany following the fall of communism.

Appointed as the managing director of the IMF in 2000, Koehler held the position for four years before his presidency. Despite controversies, he was revered by the people. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to Koehler, highlighting his belief in Germany's strength and the ingenuity of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

