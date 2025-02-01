Budget Battle: Sarma vs. Gandhi on Economic Expertise

In a stinging critique, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma labeled Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Union Budget as 'politically motivated,' expressing doubts about Gandhi's grasp of economic matters. Sarma emphasized the Modi government's efforts in providing tax relief and boosting budgetary allocations for the states.

During a press conference, Sarma derided the Congress' historical approach, pointing out the party's failure to significantly raise tax exemption limits throughout its six-decade-long rule. He praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for adopting inclusive financial measures in the latest budget.

Highlighting financial gains for Assam, Sarma announced a projected increase in tax devolution funds and hinted at forthcoming policy measures favoring the northeastern state. Meanwhile, Gandhi criticized the budget as insufficient, calling for transformative economic solutions amid global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)