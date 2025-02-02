Tensions Rise in Delhi: Kejriwal Calls for Action

Tensions have escalated in the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls, with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal alleging attacks on his party workers.

Kejriwal has called on the Election Commission to incorporate independent observers in his New Delhi constituency to ensure fair play. He has also demanded the arrest of BJP members purportedly behind the assaults and the suspension of the responsible police officers.

The claims have met with silence from both the BJP and the Delhi Police. The contentious atmosphere precedes the February 5 election where Kejriwal faces BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. Results are expected by February 8.

