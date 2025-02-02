Tensions Rise in Delhi: Kejriwal Calls for Action
Arvind Kejriwal claims attacks on AAP workers ahead of Delhi polls, urging the Election Commission to deploy independent observers. Kejriwal seeks arrest of BJP workers allegedly involved and suspension of implicated police officers. No response yet from BJP or police.
- Country:
- India
Tensions have escalated in the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls, with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal alleging attacks on his party workers.
Kejriwal has called on the Election Commission to incorporate independent observers in his New Delhi constituency to ensure fair play. He has also demanded the arrest of BJP members purportedly behind the assaults and the suspension of the responsible police officers.
The claims have met with silence from both the BJP and the Delhi Police. The contentious atmosphere precedes the February 5 election where Kejriwal faces BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. Results are expected by February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cold Waves and High Stakes Mark Trump's Second Inaugural Spectacle
TikTok Faces Shutdown in US Amid National Security Concerns
Countdown to TikTok Ban: Uncertainty Looms Over Tech Giants' Next Moves
Corruption Crackdown: Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed
Provident Ecopolitan Phase Two: Redefining Green Living in Bengaluru