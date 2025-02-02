Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Delhi: Kejriwal Calls for Action

Arvind Kejriwal claims attacks on AAP workers ahead of Delhi polls, urging the Election Commission to deploy independent observers. Kejriwal seeks arrest of BJP workers allegedly involved and suspension of implicated police officers. No response yet from BJP or police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 09:48 IST
Tensions have escalated in the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls, with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal alleging attacks on his party workers.

Kejriwal has called on the Election Commission to incorporate independent observers in his New Delhi constituency to ensure fair play. He has also demanded the arrest of BJP members purportedly behind the assaults and the suspension of the responsible police officers.

The claims have met with silence from both the BJP and the Delhi Police. The contentious atmosphere precedes the February 5 election where Kejriwal faces BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. Results are expected by February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

