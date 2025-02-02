BJP Alleges AAP's Somnath Bharti in Land Grabbing Case

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra has made serious allegations against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, accusing him of attempting to influence an investigation in a south Delhi land grabbing case.

During a press briefing at the BJP headquarters, Patra shared what he claimed to be an audio recording of Bharti, suggesting the MLA from Malviya Nagar exerted pressure on an investigator to exonerate an accused in exchange for a bribe, undermining the evidence.

The BJP party has signaled plans to consider legal measures, with a video of Bharti's alleged interaction with the officer to be shared across their social media channels. As yet, Bharti has not responded to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)