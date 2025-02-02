BJP Alleges AAP's Somnath Bharti in Land Grabbing Case
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of influencing a land grabbing probe in south Delhi. At a press conference, Patra presented evidence alleging Bharti pressured an officer to favor the accused. No response from Bharti yet; BJP considering legal action.
- Country:
- India
BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra has made serious allegations against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, accusing him of attempting to influence an investigation in a south Delhi land grabbing case.
During a press briefing at the BJP headquarters, Patra shared what he claimed to be an audio recording of Bharti, suggesting the MLA from Malviya Nagar exerted pressure on an investigator to exonerate an accused in exchange for a bribe, undermining the evidence.
The BJP party has signaled plans to consider legal measures, with a video of Bharti's alleged interaction with the officer to be shared across their social media channels. As yet, Bharti has not responded to these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Somnath Bharti
- AAP
- land grabbing
- Delhi
- Sambit Patra
- allegations
- evidence
- bribe
- legal action
ALSO READ
BJP Urges Karnataka CM to Resign Over MUDA Scam Allegations
Delhi Enveloped in Fog as Air Quality Improves Amidst Disrupted Transport
Delhi's Air Quality Sees Improvement, CAQM Lifts Stage-III Curbs
ED Investigation Shakes Karnataka: Allegations of Corruption Against CM Siddaramaiah
Headlines from the Sporting World: Allegations, Victories, and Decisions