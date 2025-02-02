Turkey Urges U.S. to Halt Support for Kurdish YPG Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a bid to reconfigure U.S.-Turkey dynamics, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has appealed to President Donald Trump to reconsider the United States' collaboration with the Syrian Kurdish YPG. Speaking from Doha, Fidan expressed hopes that Trump would rectify what he termed an ongoing mistake.

This appeal follows Turkey's aggressive military campaign in northern Syria, where Turkish defense forces reported eliminating 23 fighters linked to both the YPG militia and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). While Turkey views these groups identically, the U.S. classifies only the PKK as a terrorist entity.

Amidst a complex web of regional politics, Turkey has repeatedly urged the U.S. to withdraw its support for the YPG. The Turkish government has warned that without disarmament, the YPG and its affiliates may face further military interventions.

