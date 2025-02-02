Left Menu

Union Minister Manjhi Seeks More Seats for Bihar Assembly Elections

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi emphasized his party's goal to compete for 'more than 20 seats' in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. As the head of Hindustani Awam Morcha, he aims to strengthen the party's role in supporting both the Prime Minister and Bihar's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi announced on Sunday that his Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) intends to contest 'more than 20 seats' in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. The statement was made during an interaction with journalists in Jehanabad, his visit aligned with addressing a party function representing his four-MLA strength.

The former chief minister underscored the importance of bolstering HAM's organizational framework to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The 80-year-old leader expressed the need for 20 MLAs to deliver promises effectively, indicating a demand for more electoral participation.

At a subsequent event at his Patna residence, attended by significant political figures including the Governor and Deputy CM, Manjhi praised the Modi government for providing substantial benefits to Bihar, more than what special category status would offer. This, he claimed, enhances NDA's prospects in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

