Delhi Elections: BJP's Confidence Against AAP's 'Shop of Lies'
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized AAP's rule in Delhi, claiming the party's 'shop of lies' will end with the February elections. Saini and other BJP leaders expressed confidence in BJP's victory, arguing Delhi's residents are tired of AAP's policies. Elections are scheduled for February 5.
The Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has launched a scathing critique against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, charging that their decade-long 'shop of lies' will close with the upcoming assembly elections.
Addressing a private event in Bulandshahr, Saini accused AAP of failing to tackle critical issues such as water quality and sanitation, asserting that the party's promises were empty and self-serving. He voiced confidence that this dissatisfaction would lead to a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the February 5 polls.
Echoing his sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, backed Saini's claims, predicting a triumph for the BJP and rejection of AAP's rule. As Delhians prepare for the upcoming elections, the stage is set for a crucial political showdown.
