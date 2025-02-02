Delhi Elections: BJP's Confidence Against AAP's 'Shop of Lies'

The Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has launched a scathing critique against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, charging that their decade-long 'shop of lies' will close with the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a private event in Bulandshahr, Saini accused AAP of failing to tackle critical issues such as water quality and sanitation, asserting that the party's promises were empty and self-serving. He voiced confidence that this dissatisfaction would lead to a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the February 5 polls.

Echoing his sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, backed Saini's claims, predicting a triumph for the BJP and rejection of AAP's rule. As Delhians prepare for the upcoming elections, the stage is set for a crucial political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)