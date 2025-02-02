IUML Denies Demand for Kerala CM Post Amid UDF Speculations

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has firmly stated that it has not demanded the chief minister's post should the United Democratic Front (UDF) come to power in Kerala.

PMA Salam, the IUML general secretary, addressed the media, underscoring that decisions within the UDF are made collectively, not unilaterally.

Although Salam denied such ambitions, he acknowledged that if all UDF coalition partners were to favor an IUML chief minister, the party would not dismiss the possibility.

Salam's remarks followed reports suggesting IUML leader Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal expressed willingness for the role if the Congress consented.

(With inputs from agencies.)