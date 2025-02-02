IUML Denies Demand for Kerala CM Post Amid UDF Speculations
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) clarified it has not asked for the chief minister position if the United Democratic Front (UDF) comes to power in Kerala. IUML general secretary PMA Salam emphasized that all decisions within UDF are collective, countering recent claims of leadership interest.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has firmly stated that it has not demanded the chief minister's post should the United Democratic Front (UDF) come to power in Kerala.
PMA Salam, the IUML general secretary, addressed the media, underscoring that decisions within the UDF are made collectively, not unilaterally.
Although Salam denied such ambitions, he acknowledged that if all UDF coalition partners were to favor an IUML chief minister, the party would not dismiss the possibility.
Salam's remarks followed reports suggesting IUML leader Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal expressed willingness for the role if the Congress consented.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IUML
- UDF
- Kerala
- chief minister
- PMA Salam
- politics
- opposition
- coalition
- leadership
- Kerala government
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Accuses Opposition of 'Murderous Attack' Amidst High-Stakes Election Campaign
Turmoil in Israeli Politics: Ben-Gvir's Resignation and Its Impact
Itamar Ben-Gvir, key Netanyahu governing partner, submits his resignation in opposition to Gaza ceasefire deal, reports AP.
Atishi's Crowdfunding Triumph: A Testament to Clean Politics
Biden's Reflective Farewell in South Carolina: A Journey of Faith and Politics