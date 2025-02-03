Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP of Demographic Manipulation in Delhi Elections

The BJP has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of supporting illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants in Delhi, which they say is causing demographic shifts and influencing the electoral process. They claim migrant workers from other regions are being displaced, raising concerns over crime rates and fake voter registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:09 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging their role in promoting illegal immigration.

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra referenced a study by Jawaharlal Nehru University, claiming that the influx of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants is edging out workers from other states seeking low-paying jobs in Delhi. The study also suggests political protection for these migrants, facilitated through an informal network that aids in acquiring fake documentation.

The BJP contends that such support from AAP is resulting in what they term ‘demographic manipulation,' as it affects voting patterns and increases crime rates in the region. Despite these allegations, no immediate response has been forthcoming from the AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

