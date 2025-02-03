BJP Accuses AAP of Demographic Manipulation in Delhi Elections

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging their role in promoting illegal immigration.

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra referenced a study by Jawaharlal Nehru University, claiming that the influx of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants is edging out workers from other states seeking low-paying jobs in Delhi. The study also suggests political protection for these migrants, facilitated through an informal network that aids in acquiring fake documentation.

The BJP contends that such support from AAP is resulting in what they term ‘demographic manipulation,' as it affects voting patterns and increases crime rates in the region. Despite these allegations, no immediate response has been forthcoming from the AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)