Delhi's Muslim Voters Caught in Electoral Crossroads

Delhi's Muslim vote is torn between support for AAP, Congress, or AIMIM as elections near. Traditional anti-BJP sentiment now faces fragmentation with concerns about past actions of AAP and a desire to back leaders actively addressing community issues. This division could influence key constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With Delhi elections approaching fast, the Muslim electorate faces a crossroads, contemplating whether to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, or Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

Traditionally united against the BJP, this time the community's vote seems fragmented, raising the potential for a divided turnout in key constituencies.

The debate centers on issues of past grievances with AAP, who led previously, as well as Congress's appeal under Rahul Gandhi's vocal advocacy for minorities and backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

