Delhi's Muslim Voters Caught in Electoral Crossroads

With Delhi elections approaching fast, the Muslim electorate faces a crossroads, contemplating whether to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, or Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

Traditionally united against the BJP, this time the community's vote seems fragmented, raising the potential for a divided turnout in key constituencies.

The debate centers on issues of past grievances with AAP, who led previously, as well as Congress's appeal under Rahul Gandhi's vocal advocacy for minorities and backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)