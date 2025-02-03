European Leaders Urged to Partner with Trump on Trade
Finland’s Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, urged Europe to negotiate trade with U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing that Russia remains a persistent threat. Ahead of an EU retreat in Brussels, he stressed the importance of recognizing Russia's threat as a factual concern.
Finland's Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, has called for Europe to enter trade negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking on Monday, Orpo highlighted the need for strategic partnerships to bolster Europe's economic stance.
Orpo underscored the permanent threat posed by Russia to European nations. 'The most important issue that we all need to understand is that Russia is a threat, a real threat, this is not an opinion; this is a fact,' he stated firmly.
His remarks came ahead of an informal European Union leaders' retreat in Brussels, aiming to forge unity and strategic alliances amid geopolitical tensions.
