Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kumbh Stampede Death Toll Claims

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comments in Rajya Sabha about the number of deaths in the Maha Kumbh stampede sparked controversy. He estimated 'thousands' died, urging the government to provide accurate figures. Despite calls to retract his statement, Kharge stood firm, emphasizing the significance of transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:26 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Kumbh Stampede Death Toll Claims
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring address in the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to the "thousands" he claimed perished in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede, inciting uproar and demands for retraction from the governing party's members.

Kharge, standing firm on his assertion, acknowledged his figures were estimates and urged the government to release the actual death toll. He invited corrections, emphasizing his intention was not to assign blame but to highlight the need for clarity.

Despite being urged by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to withdraw his statement, Kharge insisted the government should provide the truth about the deaths, while also honoring former PM Manmohan Singh for his contributions to India's modern economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025