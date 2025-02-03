Controversy Erupts Over Kumbh Stampede Death Toll Claims

In a stirring address in the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to the "thousands" he claimed perished in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede, inciting uproar and demands for retraction from the governing party's members.

Kharge, standing firm on his assertion, acknowledged his figures were estimates and urged the government to release the actual death toll. He invited corrections, emphasizing his intention was not to assign blame but to highlight the need for clarity.

Despite being urged by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to withdraw his statement, Kharge insisted the government should provide the truth about the deaths, while also honoring former PM Manmohan Singh for his contributions to India's modern economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)