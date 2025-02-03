Controversy Erupts Over Kumbh Stampede Death Toll Claims
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comments in Rajya Sabha about the number of deaths in the Maha Kumbh stampede sparked controversy. He estimated 'thousands' died, urging the government to provide accurate figures. Despite calls to retract his statement, Kharge stood firm, emphasizing the significance of transparency.
In a stirring address in the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to the "thousands" he claimed perished in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede, inciting uproar and demands for retraction from the governing party's members.
Kharge, standing firm on his assertion, acknowledged his figures were estimates and urged the government to release the actual death toll. He invited corrections, emphasizing his intention was not to assign blame but to highlight the need for clarity.
Despite being urged by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to withdraw his statement, Kharge insisted the government should provide the truth about the deaths, while also honoring former PM Manmohan Singh for his contributions to India's modern economy.
