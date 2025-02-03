Madan Mitra Claims I-PAC Tarnishing TMC's Image with Corruption Allegations
Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra accuses I-PAC of tarnishing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's image by engaging opportunistic individuals. Mitra claims corruption at grassroots level with party positions allegedly sold for money. He warns such practices could harm TMC's image before 2026 elections.
Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra has accused the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) of damaging the image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He alleges that I-PAC has allowed opportunistic individuals within the party, tainting the Chief Minister's reputation.
Mitra, a vocal critic of internal TMC issues, stated that Mamata Banerjee previously had no scandal attached to her name. However, he claims that I-PAC's involvement has led to undesirable influences, with individuals allegedly pressuring ministers to act swiftly on various issues. The consultancy's reach into the party has, according to Mitra, caused unnecessary disruptions.
He further accused the TMC's district committees of selling party positions for significant sums of money as the state approaches its 2026 assembly elections. He warned that these corrupt practices could damage the TMC's image if not addressed by the party leadership.

