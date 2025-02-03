French PM Bayrou Navigates Political Turbulence with Controversial Budget Push

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou took a bold step on Monday by pushing the 2025 budget bill through a fragmented parliament, leveraging article 49.3 of the constitution to bypass a vote. In doing so, he hopes to stave off a no-confidence motion that threatens his premiership.

This move comes amidst growing pressure for France to approve the delayed budget, with dissatisfaction simmering among business leaders, EU partners, and the electorate. Political unrest has been rife since President Emmanuel Macron's unexpected call for a snap election resulted in a hung parliament.

Bayrou's budget aims to shrink the public deficit through spending cuts and tax hikes. Despite his costly concessions to both the far right and the left, a looming no-confidence vote still poses a threat. Economic stability hangs in the balance as the nation awaits the outcome.

