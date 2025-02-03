Left Menu

SDF Poised to Disarm Amid Talks with Syrian Government

Syria's transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) willingness to surrender their weapons to the state's authorities. However, some unresolved issues remain. Al-Sharaa revealed these negotiations in an interview with Syria TV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:20 IST
SDF Poised to Disarm Amid Talks with Syrian Government
Ahmed al-Sharaa
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant move towards national unity, Syria's transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa announced that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have shown a willingness to surrender their arms to central authorities.

During an interview with the privately-owned Syria TV, al-Sharaa pointed out that, although the SDF is prepared to disarm, there are still some outstanding disagreements that need resolution.

This potential disarmament marks a step towards resolving long-standing tensions between the SDF and the Syrian state, highlighting the complexity of ongoing negotiations aimed at stabilizing the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025