SDF Poised to Disarm Amid Talks with Syrian Government
Syria's transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) willingness to surrender their weapons to the state's authorities. However, some unresolved issues remain. Al-Sharaa revealed these negotiations in an interview with Syria TV.
In a significant move towards national unity, Syria's transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa announced that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have shown a willingness to surrender their arms to central authorities.
During an interview with the privately-owned Syria TV, al-Sharaa pointed out that, although the SDF is prepared to disarm, there are still some outstanding disagreements that need resolution.
This potential disarmament marks a step towards resolving long-standing tensions between the SDF and the Syrian state, highlighting the complexity of ongoing negotiations aimed at stabilizing the country.
