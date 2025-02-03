SDF Poised to Disarm Amid Talks with Syrian Government

In a significant move towards national unity, Syria's transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa announced that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have shown a willingness to surrender their arms to central authorities.

During an interview with the privately-owned Syria TV, al-Sharaa pointed out that, although the SDF is prepared to disarm, there are still some outstanding disagreements that need resolution.

This potential disarmament marks a step towards resolving long-standing tensions between the SDF and the Syrian state, highlighting the complexity of ongoing negotiations aimed at stabilizing the country.

