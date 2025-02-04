Trump and Panama: Navigating Canal Diplomacy

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Panama has agreed on several matters following his threats to assert control over the critical trade canal, due to worries about Chinese influence in the region.

Trump revealed his intention to hold a phone conversation with officials from Panama this Friday. The canal, an essential waterway for international commerce, was constructed by the United States in the early 20th century and officially transferred to Panama in 1999.

Details about the agreement have not been disclosed, but the conversation signifies ongoing diplomatic efforts to manage the implications of global influence on pivotal trade routes.

