Stampede Sparks Outcry: Missing 15,000 after Mahakumbh Tragedy

In a sharp rebuke within Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav highlighted the aftermath of the Mahakumbh stampede, accusing the government of withholding critical information. Yadav stated that 15,000 individuals reported missing family members, spotlighting the administration's lack of transparency following the tragedy.

Yadav drew attention to historical precedents, recalling how Jawaharlal Nehru, then Prime Minister, promptly addressed Parliament after the 1954 Prayag Kumbh Mela stampede, providing figures of the deceased and injured. He criticized the current Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for prioritizing VIP arrangements over public safety during the event.

The opposition united to disrupt Parliamentary proceedings, demanding a thorough discussion on the stampede that claimed 30 lives. Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav condemned the state government for its silence on casualty numbers, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency following the Mahakumbh tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)