Stampede Sparks Outcry: Missing 15,000 after Mahakumbh Tragedy

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticized the lack of transparency from the government following the deadly Mahakumbh stampede. He highlighted that 15,000 people reported family members as missing. Yadav contrasted current measures with past government responses, citing a lack of concern for ordinary citizens amid VIP arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:02 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp rebuke within Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav highlighted the aftermath of the Mahakumbh stampede, accusing the government of withholding critical information. Yadav stated that 15,000 individuals reported missing family members, spotlighting the administration's lack of transparency following the tragedy.

Yadav drew attention to historical precedents, recalling how Jawaharlal Nehru, then Prime Minister, promptly addressed Parliament after the 1954 Prayag Kumbh Mela stampede, providing figures of the deceased and injured. He criticized the current Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for prioritizing VIP arrangements over public safety during the event.

The opposition united to disrupt Parliamentary proceedings, demanding a thorough discussion on the stampede that claimed 30 lives. Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav condemned the state government for its silence on casualty numbers, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency following the Mahakumbh tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

