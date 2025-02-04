Congress MP Demands Urgent Railway Upgrades in Tamil Nadu

On Tuesday, Congress MP Vijayakumar, also known as Vijay Vasanth, introduced an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to address the critical state of railway infrastructure and funding allocation for Tamil Nadu. Despite a substantial Rs6,626 crore allocation for railway projects, Vasanth argued that significant obstacles continue to impede timely development, spotlighting deficiencies in execution, transparency, and real impact.

'I rise today to bring to the House's attention the pressing issues regarding Tamil Nadu's railway infrastructure, a critical lifeline for millions,' he expressed in his notice. He stressed that the slow execution of projects and consistent delays hinder the rail network's ability to meet growing demands.

Vasanth criticized the Union Government for perpetually obstructing essential projects in Tamil Nadu, obstructing growth and necessary infrastructure development. 'Political and bureaucratic barriers must be removed to ensure funds are used effectively, resulting in tangible enhancements,' he urged, advocating for new express trains to accommodate increasing travel demands.

The Congress MP emphasized the urgency of introducing at least ten new express trains annually to mitigate overcrowding and meet rising commuter needs. He raised issues concerning unreserved coaches, the cessation of senior citizens' fare concessions, and sluggish progress of the MEMU service between Thiruvananthapuram and Kumari Nellai.

Highlighting the rising population, he called for increased unreserved coach capacity and reinstating fare concessions to ease financial burdens on vulnerable groups. 'We call on the Government to restore these benefits,' Vasanth insisted, pressing for expedited MEMU service and higher speed permissions on the crucial Chennai-Kanyakumari route.

While recognizing the Kavach safety system's gradual installation, Vasanth lamented the slow pace, with only 600 km of the authorized 1,460 km completed. He also noted minimal progress in station redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Urging effective use of the Rs2,498 crore allocated for refurbishing 77 stations, he stressed the necessity for modernization to meet increasing demands.

