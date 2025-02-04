Sanjay Singh Slams Election Commission Amidst Allegations of Election Misconduct

Amid growing tensions in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has leveled harsh criticisms against the Election Commission. On Sunday, Singh accused the Commission of ignoring reports of violence and hooliganism, particularly those allegedly involving BJP candidates.

According to Singh, the inaction of the Election Commission lends support to allegations that it is retaliating against opposition leaders rather than ensuring elections are conducted fairly. "The Election Commission seems to have lost its identity altogether," Singh remarked, alleging that relatives of BJP members are seen intimidating journalists in key areas like Jangpura.

Adding fuel to the fire, AAP Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to voice outrage, asserting a nexus between the Election Commission, the Delhi Police, and the BJP aimed at undermining fair elections. The capital is gearing up for elections on February 5, with results to follow on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)