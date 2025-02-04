Left Menu

Owaisi Claims Misuse of Power in Waqf JPC Report

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused Waqf JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal of misusing his powers to exclude key issues from a dissent note. Owaisi voiced concerns about government actions affecting Waqf properties, alleging that non-Muslims could now join Waqf Boards, risking the dissolution of Muslim endowment lands.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday voiced allegations against the Waqf JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal, accusing him of overstepping his authority by omitting crucial points from a dissent note.

Owaisi highlighted that these discrepancies, which were crucial for discussion, were disregarded without proper notification, claiming this move undermines the sanctity of Waqf properties, which he describes as sacred legacies left by their forebears.

In his critique, Owaisi underscored that allowing non-Muslims to partake in Waqf Boards could erode traditional governance and expressed fears about governmental encroachments leading to the potential appropriation of significant Muslim sites, such as mosques and graveyards.

