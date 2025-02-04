Kerala's Toll Debate: A Battle of Budgets and Burdens

The Kerala government is weighing the option of introducing toll fees on roads constructed with funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The move has become a territorial economic debate as the CPI(M) and LDF attribute the initiative to the Centre's perceived financial neglect of the state.

Yet, this proposal faces staunch opposition from the Congress party. Led by state president K Sudhakaran, the Congress accuses the government of enriching itself at the citizenry's expense, claiming financial mismanagement underpins the state's alleged crisis, exacerbated by KIIFB's borrowing practices.

As discussions progress, tensions mount. LDF's T P Ramakrishnan suggests revenue generation from KIIFB-funded projects is essential, while Congress figures like Ramesh Chennithala label KIIFB a 'white elephant,' insisting on exploring alternative revenue avenues to avoid further financial pressure on the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)