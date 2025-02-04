Left Menu

Kerala's Toll Debate: A Battle of Budgets and Burdens

The Kerala government is considering imposing tolls on roads funded by KIIFB, citing the Center's neglect. The CPI(M) and LDF support this for revenue, while the opposition Congress protests, citing financial mismanagement. Discussions with KIIFB are ongoing as tensions rise over potential financial burdens on citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:39 IST
Kerala's Toll Debate: A Battle of Budgets and Burdens
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is weighing the option of introducing toll fees on roads constructed with funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The move has become a territorial economic debate as the CPI(M) and LDF attribute the initiative to the Centre's perceived financial neglect of the state.

Yet, this proposal faces staunch opposition from the Congress party. Led by state president K Sudhakaran, the Congress accuses the government of enriching itself at the citizenry's expense, claiming financial mismanagement underpins the state's alleged crisis, exacerbated by KIIFB's borrowing practices.

As discussions progress, tensions mount. LDF's T P Ramakrishnan suggests revenue generation from KIIFB-funded projects is essential, while Congress figures like Ramesh Chennithala label KIIFB a 'white elephant,' insisting on exploring alternative revenue avenues to avoid further financial pressure on the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025