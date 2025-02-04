Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of False Claims on Army's China Border Statement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making baseless claims concerning the Army's stance on the India-China border situation. Singh argued that Gandhi's assertions about comments by the Army chief were unfounded.

During a recent speech in Lok Sabha, Gandhi claimed that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's denials, Chinese forces had intruded on Indian territory, alleging the Army chief had confirmed the incursion. Singh countered these claims, highlighting their inaccuracy.

The Defence Minister emphasized the importance of truthful and responsible political dialogue on national security matters, suggesting the BJP might consider a motion for breach of privilege against Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)