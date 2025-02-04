Superstition and Politics: The Varsha Residence Intrigue
Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, claimed that Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, avoided moving into the official CM residence, 'Varsha,' due to superstitious beliefs. Buffalo horns allegedly buried at the residence are cited as the reason for this avoidance. Raut demanded clarification, calling for Fadnavis to address these allegations.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, in a recent statement, claimed that Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, has refrained from relocating to 'Varsha,' the state's official CM residence, due to superstitions that surround the site.
Raut alleged that buffalo horns were buried at 'Varsha' following their slaughter in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple. This, he claimed, was done to ensure the CM's position would remain with Shinde. Despite the gravity of these allegations, there was no immediate official response from Fadnavis or his aides.
Raut's demands for an explanation from Fadnavis highlight the superstitious undertones that seem to pervade the political corridors of a state known for its progressive history. As a traditionally reformist state, Maharashtra's reliance on such superstitions raises eyebrows and calls for clarity.
