Controversy Erupts Over George Kurian's Remarks on Kerala's Dependency

Union Minister George Kurian sparked controversy with comments about Kerala's dependency on central assistance, criticizing the state government for lacking its own projects. He accused local political factions of spreading false narratives about neglect by the union. His remarks have drawn criticism from state leaders, demanding an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:09 IST
Controversy Erupts Over George Kurian's Remarks on Kerala's Dependency
Union Minister George Kurian has ignited controversy with his comments regarding Kerala's reliance on central support, stating the state lacks its own development projects. He further accused local factions, the LDF and UDF, of spreading false narratives to obscure their failings.

Kurian asserted that Kerala's progress, attributed largely to the Center's assistance, is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts over the past decade. He highlighted alleged misuse of central funds by the state government, claiming development funds were diverted for paying salaries.

The minister's statements have faced backlash from Kerala's leaders, with demands for an apology. Counterarguments highlight Kerala's educational and social advancements as a model for others. The dispute underscores ongoing tensions between state and central governments regarding resource allocation and political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

