Shifting Sands: Germany's Political Landscape Before Elections

With less than three weeks until Germany's federal elections, a new survey reveals a shift in the political landscape. Support for the conservative CDU/CSU bloc has dropped by 2 percentage points to 28%, highlighting potential challenges for the political group.

The findings, published by the Forsa opinion poll for RTL/ntv-Trendbarometer, also show that support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) remains steady at 16%.

Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) continues to hold strong at 20%, underscoring the dynamic and competitive nature of the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)