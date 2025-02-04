Shifting Sands: Germany's Political Landscape Before Elections
A recent survey indicates that support for Germany's CDU/CSU bloc has decreased by 2 percentage points to 28% ahead of the federal elections. The Social Democrats (SPD) maintained steady support at 16%, and the far-right AfD remained at 20%, highlighting notable shifts in Germany's political dynamics.
With less than three weeks until Germany's federal elections, a new survey reveals a shift in the political landscape. Support for the conservative CDU/CSU bloc has dropped by 2 percentage points to 28%, highlighting potential challenges for the political group.
The findings, published by the Forsa opinion poll for RTL/ntv-Trendbarometer, also show that support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) remains steady at 16%.
Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) continues to hold strong at 20%, underscoring the dynamic and competitive nature of the upcoming election.
