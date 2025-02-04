Jens Stoltenberg Returns as Norway's Finance Minister Amid Political Shake-up
Former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has returned to Norwegian politics as finance minister following a government coalition split. Having led NATO since 2014, he steps in to fill the position vacated by the Centre Party's leader. Norway's parliamentary elections are nearing, with Stoltenberg's Labour Party trailing in polls.
Jens Stoltenberg, the former Secretary-General of NATO, has stepped back into the political arena in Norway as the country's finance minister. This move comes on the heels of a government coalition split, which saw the junior Centre Party exit over EU energy regulations.
Stoltenberg, who previously led NATO and served as Norway's prime minister, fills a critical role vacated by the Centre Party's leader, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. Amidst these political shifts, Norway is set to hold parliamentary elections on September 8, with Stoltenberg's Labour Party currently trailing in the polls.
Stoltenberg expressed his honor and commitment to aiding his country during these times, emphasizing the temporary nature of his position as he balances responsibilities with the Munich Security Conference. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre values Stoltenberg's vast experience in both national and international politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
