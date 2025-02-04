Left Menu

PM Modi's Striking Jabs at Opposition and Highlights of Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp critique of the Opposition, particularly Rahul Gandhi, while highlighting his government's achievements. Modi emphasized the progress made in providing tap water to 12 crore homes and introducing the 'JAM Trinity'. He also strongly condemned alleged misuse of funds in past administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:10 IST
PM Modi's Striking Jabs at Opposition and Highlights of Governance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a pointed critique against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He disparaged Gandhi's photo opportunities at the homes of the less fortunate, suggesting such gestures lacked substance amidst significant discussions on poverty alleviation in Parliament.

Highlighting his government's accomplishments, Modi referenced the installation of water taps in 12 crore households, a feat acknowledged by President Droupadi Murmu. He contrasted this with past governance, condemning previous administrations for inefficiency in fund allocation, invoking the 'JAM Trinity' as a solution for direct benefit transfers.

Addressing disruptions from the Opposition, Modi contended that this attitude stems from disappointment, further accusing past administrations of financial mismanagement. He defended his government's commitment to genuine beneficiaries, having reportedly saved Rs 3 lakh crore from fraudulent claimants, and challenged the rhetoric of caste politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025