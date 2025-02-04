PM Modi's Striking Jabs at Opposition and Highlights of Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a pointed critique against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He disparaged Gandhi's photo opportunities at the homes of the less fortunate, suggesting such gestures lacked substance amidst significant discussions on poverty alleviation in Parliament.

Highlighting his government's accomplishments, Modi referenced the installation of water taps in 12 crore households, a feat acknowledged by President Droupadi Murmu. He contrasted this with past governance, condemning previous administrations for inefficiency in fund allocation, invoking the 'JAM Trinity' as a solution for direct benefit transfers.

Addressing disruptions from the Opposition, Modi contended that this attitude stems from disappointment, further accusing past administrations of financial mismanagement. He defended his government's commitment to genuine beneficiaries, having reportedly saved Rs 3 lakh crore from fraudulent claimants, and challenged the rhetoric of caste politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)