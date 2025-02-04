Left Menu

Ramaphosa-Musk Dialogue on Misinformation Sparks Debate

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed misinformation concerns with Elon Musk after Donald Trump's comments on South Africa's land reform policies. Trump accused the country of mistreating certain groups, while Musk criticized 'racist ownership laws.' Ramaphosa reaffirmed constitutional values like rule of law and equality during the discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:11 IST
Ramaphosa-Musk Dialogue on Misinformation Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a conversation with tech billionaire Elon Musk, addressing concerns about misinformation related to South Africa, the presidency announced on Tuesday. This discussion followed U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to withdraw aid over the country's land reform policies.

Trump's remarks on Sunday accused South Africa of land confiscation and mistreatment of 'certain classes of people.' Ramaphosa responded, asserting no confiscations occurred and emphasizing the policy's goal of land accessibility for all. Musk, a South African native with ties to Trump, chimed in on Monday, claiming South Africa had 'openly racist ownership laws,' portraying white individuals as victims.

The South African presidency shared via X (formerly Twitter) that Monday's dialogue between Ramaphosa and Musk focused on correcting misinformation and distortions about the nation. Ramaphosa also highlighted the country's constitutional commitment to the rule of law, justice, fairness, and equality, though no further details were disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025