Ramaphosa-Musk Dialogue on Misinformation Sparks Debate
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed misinformation concerns with Elon Musk after Donald Trump's comments on South Africa's land reform policies. Trump accused the country of mistreating certain groups, while Musk criticized 'racist ownership laws.' Ramaphosa reaffirmed constitutional values like rule of law and equality during the discussion.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a conversation with tech billionaire Elon Musk, addressing concerns about misinformation related to South Africa, the presidency announced on Tuesday. This discussion followed U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to withdraw aid over the country's land reform policies.
Trump's remarks on Sunday accused South Africa of land confiscation and mistreatment of 'certain classes of people.' Ramaphosa responded, asserting no confiscations occurred and emphasizing the policy's goal of land accessibility for all. Musk, a South African native with ties to Trump, chimed in on Monday, claiming South Africa had 'openly racist ownership laws,' portraying white individuals as victims.
The South African presidency shared via X (formerly Twitter) that Monday's dialogue between Ramaphosa and Musk focused on correcting misinformation and distortions about the nation. Ramaphosa also highlighted the country's constitutional commitment to the rule of law, justice, fairness, and equality, though no further details were disclosed.
