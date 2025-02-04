Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP's Harish Khurana of Misogyny and Corruption

The Congress accused BJP candidate Harish Khurana of misogyny and corruption. Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba presented videos showing Khurana's remarks and alleged misuse of funds. She demanded action from PM Modi and top BJP leaders. Another video showed AAP's Punjab connections in questionable activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:17 IST
Harish Khurana
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has leveled serious allegations against Harish Khurana, the BJP candidate from Delhi's Moti Nagar, accusing him of making misogynistic and derogatory remarks against women. Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba presented video evidence at a press conference, purportedly featuring Khurana's abusive comments.

Lamba questioned whether the Election Commission was aware of these comments, emphasizing the BJP's alleged manipulation of money and power to win elections. The Congress leader called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP heads to address Khurana's behavior.

In a supplementary claim, Lamba revealed a video showing a car with Punjab government credentials carrying liquor, cash, and AAP promotional materials. She criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for undermining Atishi by labeling her as a 'temporary chief minister' despite nominating her as the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

