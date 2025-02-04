Left Menu

PM Modi Critiques Opposition's Foreign Policy Commentary and Advocates Informed Discourse

In a speech in Lok Sabha, PM Modi criticized some opposition leaders for their foreign policy remarks, suggesting they can harm the nation. He recommended the book 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis' for its insights. He also took veiled jabs at AAP, highlighting BJP's focus on providing essential services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a pointed critique of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's commentary on foreign policy. Modi remarked that some individuals feel compelled to speak about foreign policy for a semblance of maturity, despite potential harm to the country.

As part of his address, PM Modi suggested reading the book 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis,' highlighting its discussions on foreign policy between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Modi emphasized the importance of educating oneself on foreign policy for genuine understanding.

Concurrently, PM Modi targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, mocking efforts to build luxurious amenities over essential services. Modi emphasized the BJP's commitment to providing tap water to every household, a remark timed just before the assembly polls in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

