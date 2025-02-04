PM Modi Critiques Opposition's Foreign Policy Commentary and Advocates Informed Discourse

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a pointed critique of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's commentary on foreign policy. Modi remarked that some individuals feel compelled to speak about foreign policy for a semblance of maturity, despite potential harm to the country.

As part of his address, PM Modi suggested reading the book 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis,' highlighting its discussions on foreign policy between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Modi emphasized the importance of educating oneself on foreign policy for genuine understanding.

Concurrently, PM Modi targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, mocking efforts to build luxurious amenities over essential services. Modi emphasized the BJP's commitment to providing tap water to every household, a remark timed just before the assembly polls in Delhi.

